Cucumber Grape Gazpacho - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Cucumber Grape Gazpacho

Recipe by Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food
©2013 Steve Schroeder

Prep: 20 mins 
Serves: 4-6


What you need:
3 English cucumbers, peeled and coarsely chopped
2 cups green grapes
1/4 -1/2 serrano chile, to taste
1 cup nonfat plain greek yogurt
1/2 - 1 cup coconut water
2 tbsp sherry vinegar, to taste
1 Lime squeezed

Directions:
Place the gazpacho ingredients in a blender and pulse until smooth. Strain the gazpacho into a serving bowl using a strainer or a food mill with a very fine setting. Garnish with fresh basil and halved grapes.

 Parmesan Crisps

Prep: 5 mins
Bake: 5 mins
Cool: 15 mins
Yields: 12 wafers

What you need:
1 cup shredded Parmesan
2 tablespoons shredded basil leaves
1 tablespoon grated meyer lemon zest

Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Place heaping tablespoon of mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining cheese mixture, spacing the spoonfuls about 1/2-inch apart. Bake for about 5 minutes or until golden and crisp. Cool and use a flat spatula to transfer to your plate.

 



Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

