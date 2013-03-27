Recipe by Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food
©2013 Steve Schroeder
Cucumber Grape Gazpacho
Prep: 20 mins
Serves: 4-6
What you need:
3 English cucumbers, peeled and coarsely chopped
2 cups green grapes
1/4 -1/2 serrano chile, to taste
1 cup nonfat plain greek yogurt
1/2 - 1 cup coconut water
2 tbsp sherry vinegar, to taste
1 Lime squeezed
Directions:
Place the gazpacho ingredients in a blender and pulse until smooth. Strain the gazpacho into a serving bowl using a strainer or a food mill with a very fine setting. Garnish with fresh basil and halved grapes.
Parmesan Crisps
Prep: 5 mins
Bake: 5 mins
Cool: 15 mins
Yields: 12 wafers
Parmesan Crisps
Prep 5 min
Bake 5 min
Cool 15 min
Yields 12 wafers
What you need:
1 cup shredded Parmesan
2 tablespoons shredded basil leaves
1 tablespoon grated meyer lemon zest
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Place heaping tablespoon of mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining cheese mixture, spacing the spoonfuls about 1/2-inch apart. Bake for about 5 minutes or until golden and crisp. Cool and use a flat spatula to transfer to your plate.
Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.