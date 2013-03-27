Recipe by Steve Schroeder

Owner Reno Street Food

©2013 Steve Schroeder



Cucumber Grape Gazpacho

Prep: 20 mins

Serves: 4-6



What you need:

3 English cucumbers, peeled and coarsely chopped

2 cups green grapes

1/4 -1/2 serrano chile, to taste

1 cup nonfat plain greek yogurt

1/2 - 1 cup coconut water

2 tbsp sherry vinegar, to taste

1 Lime squeezed



Directions:

Place the gazpacho ingredients in a blender and pulse until smooth. Strain the gazpacho into a serving bowl using a strainer or a food mill with a very fine setting. Garnish with fresh basil and halved grapes.





Parmesan Crisps

Prep: 5 mins

Bake: 5 mins

Cool: 15 mins

Yields: 12 wafers

What you need:

1 cup shredded Parmesan

2 tablespoons shredded basil leaves

1 tablespoon grated meyer lemon zest



Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Place heaping tablespoon of mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining cheese mixture, spacing the spoonfuls about 1/2-inch apart. Bake for about 5 minutes or until golden and crisp. Cool and use a flat spatula to transfer to your plate.





Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.