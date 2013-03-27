Nevada Assembly Postpones Historic Expulsion Vote Against Brooks

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) -- The Nevada Assembly has postponed a vote on whether to expel a colleague whose public troubles have raised questions about his mental stability and fitness to serve in the state Legislature.

Democratic Assemblyman Steven Brooks could become the first legislator in Nevada's history to be ousted from office after a select committee voted 6-1 Tuesday to recommend expulsion. It takes a two-thirds majority, or 28 votes, to expel a sitting lawmaker.

A vote by the 42-member Assembly was anticipated Wednesday. But late in the day, Democratic leadership delayed the proceeding. A vote could now come Thursday.