Klein And Rowe Homer As Nevada Downs SMC 10-6

The University of Nevada (15-10) baseball team got home runs from outfielders Brooks Klein and Jamison Rowe in a 10-6 nonconference victory over St. Mary's College (7-18) at Louis Guisto Field today.  With the victory the Wolf Pack improved to 15-10 while the Gaels fell to 7-18 on the season.

 Nevada scored three runs in the top of the first inning on two hits and never trailed to win for the 15th time this season.  Klein hit a two-run homer in the third inning and Rowe blasted a two-run shot in the fourth to make the score 7-1.  It was the second home run of the season for both players.  The Pack added single runs in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings to account for the 10 runs on 10 hits.

 Reliever Daniel Levine (1-0) the second of six Pack pitchers earned his first win of the season tossing 1.2 scoreless innings.  SMC starter Tanner Kichler (0-1) suffered the loss allowing two runs and did not record an out.

 Rowe (3-for-6,2R,2RBI) led the Pack with three hits and drove in two with his home run.  Klein (2-for-4,2R,3RBI) had two hits and drove in a game-high three with two coming on his second home run of the year.

 Shawn O'Brien (2-for-2, 2R, 2RBI)  and Collin Ferguson (2-for-4, 2R, 2RBI) had two hits each for the Gaels.

 Nevada hosts Fresno State in a three-game Mountain West series starting on Thursday night at Peccole Park with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.  Pack ace Bradey Shipley (3-0) will get the start against the Bulldogs Tyler Linehan (1-4).

