Classic Car Show to Benefit Honor Flight Nevada

Thanks to Honor Flight Nevada, its volunteers and donations, local veterans are now getting the chance to visit the national monuments built in their honor in Washington, D.C.

Next month you can help this great cause with a classic car show. The show presented by Capital Classic Productions is set for Saturday, April 20th at the Bonanza Casino on North Virginia Street. It starts at 8 a.m. A portion of the proceeds from this event will go to the Honor Flight Network.

To learn more about this benefit click here. You can also learn more about the Honor Flight Nevada program and other ways to help here or by calling Jon Yuspa at (775) 353-9955.