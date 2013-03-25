SB 418 Would Allow Political Betting in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) -- Who needs political pollsters when Nevada has oddsmakers?

A bill introduced Monday in the Nevada Senate would authorize Nevada sports books to take bets on the outcome of federal elections.

SB418 introduced by the Senate Judiciary Committee would allow pari-mutuel wagering on elections for president, U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives.

Judiciary Chairman Tick Segerblom says such betting could be a boon for state gambling revenues. The Las Vegas Democrat adds that other countries allow wagers on elections, and it's time Nevada stars thinking "outside the box."