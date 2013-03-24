Pack Sweeps Sunday Action to Earn 20th Win

The long ball, as well as the double, yet again proved to be valuable weapons for the University of Nevada softball team, as it won twice on Sunday to close out the Wolf Pack Classic.

Nevada beat Idaho State 6-5 in its first game and earned its second run-rule victory over Santa Clara in as many days immediately after, beating the Broncos 10-2 in six innings.

Trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Megan Sweet doubled home Karley Hopkins to get the scoring started. One batter later, Sara Parsons hit her sixth home run of the season to put the Pack within one. After an Ashley Butera walk, Jasmine Jenkins hammered a ball over the fence in dead-center field to put Nevada ahead for the first time. Two scoreless innings from Karlyn Jones sealed the game and Nevada started another winning streak against Santa Clara.

Nevada hit a total of five home runs and five doubles in the two games. Jones is now 13-4 with a 3.03 ERA. She pitched her 12th complete game against Idaho State.

The Wolf Pack is now 20-13, while Idaho State fell to 12-15 and Santa Clara fell to 3-24. Nevada is one win away from matching its total from last season with Mountain West play set to begin next week at Fresno State.

Against the Broncos, Nevada scored the first seven runs of the game and never looked back. Karley Hopkins led off the bottom of the first with her first home run of the season, and Megan Fincher ended it with her eighth in the sixth. That blast put Nevada ahead by eight, invoking the eight-run rule.

Megan Dortch won to go to 5-7 in 13 appearances, all of them as a starter. The complete game was her seventh of the season.

The Wolf Pack's Mountain West schedule opens with three games at Fresno State beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. Each MW road game will be accompanied by live audio at www.nevadaWolfPack.com.

Game Note: Nevada has scored 203 runs this season, three more than it did all of last year, and has 105 extra-base hits in 33 games.