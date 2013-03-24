Pack Sweeps Sunday Action to Earn 20th Win - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pack Sweeps Sunday Action to Earn 20th Win

Posted: Updated:

 

The long ball, as well as the double, yet again proved to be valuable weapons for the University of Nevada softball team, as it won twice on Sunday to close out the Wolf Pack Classic.

 Nevada beat Idaho State 6-5 in its first game and earned its second run-rule victory over Santa Clara in as many days immediately after, beating the Broncos 10-2 in six innings.

 Trailing 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Megan Sweet doubled home Karley Hopkins to get the scoring started. One batter later, Sara Parsons hit her sixth home run of the season to put the Pack within one. After an Ashley Butera walk, Jasmine Jenkins hammered a ball over the fence in dead-center field to put Nevada ahead for the first time. Two scoreless innings from Karlyn Jones sealed the game and Nevada started another winning streak against Santa Clara.

 Nevada hit a total of five home runs and five doubles in the two games. Jones is now 13-4 with a 3.03 ERA. She pitched her 12th complete game against Idaho State.

 The Wolf Pack is now 20-13, while Idaho State fell to 12-15 and Santa Clara fell to 3-24. Nevada is one win away from matching its total from last season with Mountain West play set to begin next week at Fresno State.

 Against the Broncos, Nevada scored the first seven runs of the game and never looked back. Karley Hopkins led off the bottom of the first with her first home run of the season, and Megan Fincher ended it with her eighth in the sixth. That blast put Nevada ahead by eight, invoking the eight-run rule.

 Megan Dortch won to go to 5-7 in 13 appearances, all of them as a starter. The complete game was her seventh of the season.

 The Wolf Pack's Mountain West schedule opens with three games at Fresno State beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. Each MW road game will be accompanied by live audio at www.nevadaWolfPack.com.

 Game Note: Nevada has scored 203 runs this season, three more than it did all of last year, and has 105 extra-base hits in 33 games.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.