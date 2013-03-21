Recipe by Steve Schroeder

Owner Reno Street Food

Flank Steak Roulade

Prep: 20 mins

Cook: up to 40 mins

Serves: 6-8

Here's what you need:

½ pound baby spinach

¼ cup water

1½ -2 pounds flank steak

1 tbsp ground coriander

2 teaspoon black pepper

1 garlic clove, pressed

6 thick slices of bacon, diced

3-4 medium tomatoes, diced and seeded

1 med red onion thinly sliced

1/2 cup crumbled Feta cheese

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 lime juiced

1 cup balsamic vinegar



Here's what to do:

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Bacon:

Place parchment paper on a baking sheet. Add slices of bacon. Bake at 400°F for 20 minutes or to desired crispness. Remove from oven, let bacon rest 5 minutes, place on paper towel to soak up remaining grease. Let empty baking pan sit for 10 minutes and cool. Remove parchment paper and throw in garbage, no mess, no clean up.

Spinach:

Heat large saute pan over high heat until very hot. Add spinach and water to the pan and cover. Allow the spinach to steam undisturbed until wilted (about 4 minutes). Uncover and allow spinach to cool. Drain and press spinach to get all the water out.

Simple Balsamic reduction sauce:

In a small saucepan add vinegar. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, stirring occasionally and simmer 20-30 minutes. Remove from heat and let sauce thicken as it cools. Set aside for now.



Flank steak:

Butterfly the flank steak with the fibers running parallel to the hand you are holding the steak with, being careful not to slice it too thin or into two pieces. You can ask your butcher to do it for you. Season inside of flank steak with the coriander, garlic and pepper. Add bacon, onion, tomato, spinach, feta cheese and lime juice (instead of salt) evenly over the seasoned flank steak. Get a long spoon handle and place on the steak near the edge. Roll the flank steak (see video). Tie with butcher twine, space about 2 inches apart. Season the outside of the flank steak roll with pepper. Heat large saute pan over high heat. Add the coconut oil until it starts to smoke. Sear all of the sides of the roulade until golden brown. Remove from saute pan and place in 9x13 baking pan. Place the rolled flank steak in oven and cook at 400 degrees approximately 18-20 minutes for med rare or an additional 5 minutes for med. Let the roulade rest for 20 minutes after removing from the oven and the residual heat will raise the temperature of the meat to 125-130°F. Slice as thick or thin as you like, but remove the twine before serving. Plate and conservatively drizzle the balsamic reduction sauce over the slice of flank steak. Enjoy and savor each and every bite.





