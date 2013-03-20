Money Watch Q & A: Social Security Strategies

If you are one of the more than 400,000 Nevadans receiving Social Security benefits, there are some strategies to maximize that income.

Chris Abts is the President of Cornerstone Retirement. He says with more and more Baby Boomers nearing retirement age, they need to understand how to make the most of their Social Security benefits. How? According to Abts, there are a number of ways. If you are a widow, for example, you can begin collecting if you are 60 years old. If you are married, one spouse can stop collecting benefits, which then allows their partner to collect spousal benefits. Abts says, if planned correctly, some couples can increase their retirement income by tens of thousands of dollars.

Abts will host two Social Security educational events next week on Wednesday, March 27th and Thursday, March 28th at 5:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Place in Reno. The seminars are free. Register online at: http://www.ktvn.com/global/Category.asp?c=181905

You can also save your seat ahead of time by calling Cornerstone Retirement at (775) 853-9033.

Written by Kristen Remington