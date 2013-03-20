Committee Investigating Steven Brooks to Meet Tonight - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Committee Investigating Steven Brooks to Meet Tonight

Over the past two months Assemblyman Steven Brooks has been arrested, hospitalized and banned from the Legislative Building in Carson City. A special Committee was appointed to hear evidence on his situation before deciding his future. Now that hearing is set for Tuesday, March 26th.

But for now, the legislature is working around the situation. "His e-mail account is still active," says Director of the Legislative Counsel Bureau Rick Combs. "If constituents need to contact him they e-mail him and he can access those e-mails and respond to them as he sees fit. And if people call and need to talk to a representative from North Las Vegas they are being sent to State Senator Pat Sheer. It's not perfect, but it is a chance to talk with a representative of their district."

Combs says it seems there is something every session that becomes a distraction. "This is just more profile than most problems we face," he says. "But we deal with it all."

As for cost, Combs says there has been some overtime to Legislative Police and panic buttons were installed for some legislators. There also have been some expenses for extra travel to Las Vegas, but he says it all falls within budget guidelines.

Once the special committee has heard the evidence it will put action to a vote of the full Assembly. Expulsion takes a two-thirds vote of the full Assembly. Other disciplinary action takes a majority vote.

The hearing is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 26th in the Carson City District Court offices.

Brooks' attorney, Mitchell Posin, says Brooks plans to attend the hearing.

Meanwhile, the Legislature's top lawyer says the Nevada Assembly had legal standing to put Brooks on leave while it considers whether he's fit to serve.

In a response filed late Wednesday with the Nevada Supreme Court, legislative lawyers say the state Constitution gives the Assembly express authority to determine its own rules and "punish its members for disorderly conduct."

The legal filing was in response to a an emergency motion Brooks' lawyer filed earlier this month seeking a mandate from the high court that he be allowed back in the Assembly to represent his constituents in District 17.

Written by Erin Breen

