Nevada Falls At San Francisco

Nevada Release

3/19/2013

The University of Nevada (13-8) baseball team committed three errors and managed just four hits in a 7-1 loss at San Francisco (9-11) today. With the loss the Wolf Pack fell to 13-8 on the season while the Dons improved to 9-11.

USF scored a run in the bottom of the second but a pair of errors by the Dons in the top of the third inning allowed the Pack to tie the game at 1-1. That would be the last scoring for Nevada as USF scored twice in the third, fifth and seventh innings to win 7-1.

Pack starter Barry Timko (0-2) suffered the loss allowing three runs, one earned on six hits in his four innings on the mound. USF reliever Sheldon Lee (1-2), the second of seven pitchers used by the Dons earned the victory tossing a shutout inning.

Right fielder Brooks Klein had two of Nevada's four hits in the game.

Jason Mahood (2-for-3,3R,2RBI), Bob Cruikshank (2-for-3,RBI) and Jourdan Weiks (2-for-3,R) had two hits each for the Dons.

Nevada returns to MW play this weekend at New Mexico. Game one of the three-game series is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT on Friday.