Sausage Polenta bites

Recipe adapted by Steve Schroeder
Owner Reno Street Food
©2012 Steve Schroeder


Yield: Serves 8 (serving size: 2 pieces)

Ingredients

16 ounces Turkey sausage (can substitute with Chorizo or pork sausage)
1/2 finely chopped yellow onion
3/4 cup finely chopped celery
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 1/2 cups water
1 1/4 cup Milk or Non-Dairy (non-dairy creamer, coconut, almond or rice milk)
1 cup instant polenta
1/3 cup parmesan/Romano cheese
2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
½ fresh squeezed Lime
¼ cup Cilantro (or Italian parsley)

Preparation

Heat a large non stick saucepan over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add sausage; cook 2 minutes or until sausage begins to brown, stirring to crumble. Add onion, celery, cilantro and garlic; sauté 6 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

Add water and non-dairy milk to sausage mixture in pan, and bring to a boil. Gradually add polenta, stirring constantly with a whisk. Cook for 3 minutes or until thick, stirring constantly. Add lime juice. Stir. Spoon polenta into a 9x 13–inch glass or ceramic baking dish coated with cooking spray. Cool to room temperature; cover and refrigerate at least 4 hours.

Cut the chilled polenta into 8 squares, and cut each polenta square diagonally into triangles. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil; swirl to coat. Place 8 triangles in pan; cook for 2 minutes on each side or until browned or has a crisp edge. Repeat procedure with remaining olive oil and polenta bites. Serve with eggs for breakfast or brunch. Cut into smaller pieces and place on platter for party appetizer.

 

Disclaimer
Check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

