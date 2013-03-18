Chile Rellenos - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Chile Rellenos

Recipe adapted by Steve Schroeder
©2012 Steve Schroeder

Serves 4 -6

Serving size: 2 stuffed Chile pepper

Ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese
1/4 cup fresh mushrooms, sliced
2 tablespoon carrot, minced
¼ cup tablespoon onion, minced
8-12 green chile peppers (deseeded jalapeño for heat or small poblano, Anaheim or small red/yellow/orange bell peppers)
½ fresh squeezed lime juice
¼ cup fresh cilantro
2 egg white
2 tbsp all-purpose flour
canola oil

Preparation

In a bowl, combine cream cheese with mushrooms, carrot and onion, lime juice and cilantro to make stuffing. Set aside in refrigerator until chili peppers are prepared.

Heat a frying pan on medium heat. Place peppers in pan and roast, turning several times, until skin bubbles. Remove pan from heat.  When peppers are cool enough to handle, place in a plastic freezer bag for 10 minutes. Remove from bag and peel the skin off.

Cut chili peppers open lengthwise and gently spoon the cream cheese stuffing inside each pepper.

In a separate bowl, beat egg white and flour until stiff.  Dip and coat each stuffed chili pepper with egg/flour mixture.

Place canola oil in a saucepan, enough to fill pan approximately one inch. Heat on medium-high heat.

Carefully place chili peppers in the hot oil and fry until golden brown, turning once.  Remove and set on paper towel to drain excess oil. Serve hot.

EXTRAS


Dipping sauce
1 tsp Lime juice
1/4 cup Olive oil mayonnaise
1tsp Sriracha sauce
Mix together

Bacon wrapped peppers
4 large jalapeño/anaheim peppers,
hollow it out, fill with cream cheese, wrap each with bacon.
Bake @ 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes. Enjoy!!!!!!

 

Disclaimer
Check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

