Greens Au Gratin

Greens Au Gratin

Recipe adapted by Steve Schroeder
©2012 Steve Schroeder


Serves 6-8

Ingredients
2 Yukon gold potatoes
1 cup diced yellow onion
2 tbsp fresh Rosemary finely chopped
2 tbsp fresh Thyme finely chopped
2 cloves fresh Garlic finely chopped
10 oz fresh Swiss Chard
10 oz fresh Kale
6 oz fresh Spinach
4 tbsp Olive oil
1/4 cup water
¼ tsp Pepper
1/2 Lemon squeezed
2 tbsp Butter
1 1/4 cup Milk or Non-Dairy (non-dairy creamer, coconut, almond or rice milk) -warmed up
2 tbsp Flour
1/2 cup Parmesan / Romano

Preparation

Start with the potatoes. Slice the potatoes thin. Layer the bottom of a lightly oiled 9x9 or 9x13. Drizzle a little olive oil on top and sprinkle some rosemary. Place in the oven 400 degrees for 15 min while you get the greens going.

Add onions to large pot add 2 tbsp olive oil Sautee for 5 min. Add garlic, thyme and rosemary. Rinse greens and add to pot with water.  Cover pot, let simmer for 10 min until all greens reduce down. Add parmesan cheese and squeeze lemon. Stir. Remove from heat.

Take potatoes out of oven

Make the white sauce.

Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until the paste cooks and bubbles a bit, but don't let it brown — about 2 minutes. Add the hot milk, continuing to stir as the sauce thickens. Bring it to a boil, lower the heat, and cook, stirring for 2 to 3 minutes more. Remove from the heat.

Add white sauce to the greens mix. Add 1/4 cup parmesan. Stir.

Pour greens mix into baking dish over potatoes. Sprinkle remaining parmesan on top of greens. Place in oven at 375 degrees for 15 mins.

 

Disclaimer
Check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary

