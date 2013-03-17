Offense Scores 10 Again, Pack Wins Seventh Straight

A four-run sixth inning and another 10-run performance from the offense led the University of Nevada softball team to its seventh-straight win on Sunday, 10-6 over Northern Colorado.

The seven-game winning streak is the longest since a 12-game streak in 2009.

Trailing 6-3 in the middle of the fifth inning, the Wolf Pack scored three runs in the bottom of the frame. Four in the sixth, on five hits, put Nevada ahead for good. The Pack is 17-12 overall, while Northern Colorado fell to 9-18-1.

Ashley Butera hit her fourth home run in as many games, Karley Hopkins had three hits and four RBI, and Nevada scored at least 10 runs for the sixth time this season. Butera is now tied for the team lead in home runs with Megan Fincher at six. Hopkins raised her average to .390, while the Pack raised its average to .315 as a team.

In four games at the Nevada Classic, Nevada went 4-0 to begin the season undefeated at Hixson Park and outscored its opponents 35-8.

Karlyn Jones relieved Bailey Brewer in the fifth and pitched the final two innings to get the win. With two of the four runs scored in the fifth by Northern Colorado charged to Jones, her scoreless innings streak was halted at 19.

Game Notes: Sara Parsons had three hits and drove in three runs … She leads Nevada with 18 RBI in 29 games … Parsons, Hopkins, Fincher, Erin Jones, Megan Sweet and Lauren Lastrapes have started every game for Nevada this season … Sweet was 2-for-4 with her sixth double of the year … Nevada has scored 173 runs in 29 games.