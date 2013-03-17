Offense Scores 10 Again, Pack Wins Seventh Straight - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Offense Scores 10 Again, Pack Wins Seventh Straight

Posted: Updated:

 

A four-run sixth inning and another 10-run performance from the offense led the University of Nevada softball team to its seventh-straight win on Sunday, 10-6 over Northern Colorado.

The seven-game winning streak is the longest since a 12-game streak in 2009.

Trailing 6-3 in the middle of the fifth inning, the Wolf Pack scored three runs in the bottom of the frame. Four in the sixth, on five hits, put Nevada ahead for good. The Pack is 17-12 overall, while Northern Colorado fell to 9-18-1.

Ashley Butera hit her fourth home run in as many games, Karley Hopkins had three hits and four RBI, and Nevada scored at least 10 runs for the sixth time this season. Butera is now tied for the team lead in home runs with Megan Fincher at six. Hopkins raised her average to .390, while the Pack raised its average to .315 as a team.

In four games at the Nevada Classic, Nevada went 4-0 to begin the season undefeated at Hixson Park and outscored its opponents 35-8.

Karlyn Jones relieved Bailey Brewer in the fifth and pitched the final two innings to get the win. With two of the four runs scored in the fifth by Northern Colorado charged to Jones, her scoreless innings streak was halted at 19.

Game Notes: Sara Parsons had three hits and drove in three runs … She leads Nevada with 18 RBI in 29 games … Parsons, Hopkins, Fincher, Erin Jones, Megan Sweet and Lauren Lastrapes have started every game for Nevada this season … Sweet was 2-for-4 with her sixth double of the year … Nevada has scored 173 runs in 29 games.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.