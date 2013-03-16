Pack Softball Wins Sixth Straight

RENO, Nev. The University of Nevada softball team used the long ball to sweep the second day at the Nevada Classic, beating Northern Colorado 9-0 and UTSA 6-2 on Saturday.

Nevada extended its current winning streak to six games, improving to 16-12 overall. With two losses on the day, Northern Colorado fell to 8-17-1. UTSA handed the Bears their first loss in the morning, splitting on day two to go to 15-11.

The Wolf Pack hit five total home runs, including two from Megan Sweet against UTSA. Her second, which extended Nevada's lead to 6-2 and sealed the sweep for the Pack, hit the flagpole in dead-center field at Hixson park.

The other home runs from the Pack came from Lauren Lastrapes, who hit one in each game, and Megan Fincher against Northern Colorado. Sweet has five on the year, while Lastrapes has four and Fincher leads Nevada with six.

In total, Nevada pounded out 20 hits (10 in each game) and scored 15 runs in two games. The Pack has outscored its opponents 25-2 in its first three games of the Nevada Classic.

In game one on Saturday, Nevada scored one run in the second inning and never looked back. Four in the fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth was enough to end the contest in six innings.

In addition to stellar offensive performances from the Pack lineup, Nevada pitcher Karlyn Jones has been outstanding in the circle. She won against Northern Colorado to move to 10-4 and saved Megan Dortch's win against UTSA for her first of the season. Jones has not allowed a run since the fifth inning of Nevada's first game against Rutgers at the Mustang Classic last week. Currently, she is riding a `19-inning scoreless streak. In her last three starts, she has thrown shutouts.

Dortch pitched five innings and gave up only two runs against UTSA to move to 4-6 on the year.

Eight Nevada players have driven in at least 10 runs this season, with Sara Parsons and Erin Jones leading the way at 25.

Nevada will conclude the Classic with Northern Colorado Sunday at 12:30 p.m.