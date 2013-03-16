Nevada Wins Mountain West Opener

Nevada Release

RENO, Nev. – The University of Nevada (12-6, 1-0 MW) baseball team won its Mountain West opener 3-2 over Air Force (5-11, 0-2 MW) at Peccole Park today. The Wolf Pack won its third in a row to improve to 12-6 on the season and 1-0 in MW play. The loss for the Falcons was the fourth in a row dropping them to 5-11 on the year and 0-1 in the conference.

Nevada scored twice in the bottom of the first inning on three hits and never trailed in the game. Center fielder Jamison Rowe singled and eventually scored on first baseman Kewby Meyer's sacrifice fly. Third baseman Austin Byler singled with two down and scored on right fielder Brooks Klein's RBI double.

Both teams scored a run in the fifth inning. Falcons third baseman Spencer Draws walked moved to second on a double by shortstop Matt Thorne and crossed the plate on a ground out by catcher Brian Sicher at account for Air Force's run in the inning.

The Pack got the run back in the bottom of the inning when catcher Ryan Teel doubled and scored on Jamison Rowe's sacrifice fly to make it 3-1.

After pitching eight strong innings Pack starter Bradey Shipley was relieved by closer Michael Fain in the top of the ninth. Fain allowed an unearned run in the bottom of the ninth inning but the Pack held on for 3-2 victory.

Shipley (3-0) struck out eight in his eight innings on the mound to win his third of the season. Fain (6) earned his sixth save for the Pack. Cameron White (1-4) pitched a complete game but suffered the loss allowing three runs on seven hits and struck out three.

Byler (2-for-3,R) and Klein (2-for-3,RBI) each went 2-for-3 at the plate. Rowe, Meyer and Klein each had an RBI.

First baseman Seth Kline (2-for-4,R) and Thorne (2-for-3) had two hits each for the Falcons. Sicher and designated hitter Peter Johnson had an RBI apiece.

Game two of the series is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday.