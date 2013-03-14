Karlyn Jones, Sara Parsons Earn MWC Softball Awards

Nevada junior centerfielder Sara Parsons and junior righthander have been named Mountain West Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for games through March 10. This is the first MW career weekly accolade for both players.

Parsons hit .556 (10-of-18) with eight RBI and six runs scored while helping Nevada to a 4-1 record last weekend at the Mustang Classic in San Luis Obispo, Calif. She registered four multi-hit outings over the five-game span, collecting three extra-base hits and one walk against no strikeouts. On Friday, the Fallon, Nev., native hit a three-run homer and two doubles as the Wolf Pack split its first two games of the tournament, defeating Northern Illinois, 8-3, before dropping a 9-7 decision to Sacramento State. Parsons was 6-for-7 at the plate over the two games, driving in six runs and scoring four more. She went 2-for-7 with one run scored and one walk on Saturday as Nevada defeated Rutgers, 2-1, and host Cal Poly, 5-2. In Sunday's 12-0 shutout of Rutgers, Parsons was 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored. For the week, she registered slugging and on-base percentages of .833 and .600, respectively. Defensively, Parsons recorded seven putouts without an error from her centerfield position.

Jones made three starts in four appearances for Nevada during the Mustang Classic, registering three complete games en route to a 3-0 record and 1.31 earned run average. The Sparks, Nev., product scattered 13 hits over 21.1 innings of work, giving up four earned runs and five walks while striking out 23 batters. She pitched seven innings with nine strikeouts to earn the 8-3 victory against Northern Illinois on Friday, giving up three runs (all earned) and two walks. Parsons worked 1.1 scoreless innings of the Pack's 9-7 loss to Sacramento State later that day, striking out two batters and walking one. She pitched eight innings with nine strikeouts to beat Rutgers, 2-1, on Saturday, giving up four hits, two walks and one earned run. On Sunday, Parsons struck out three while closing tournament play with a four-hit shutout in a 12-0, five-inning win over Rutgers.

Mountain West Media Release