Money Watch Q & A: HARP 3.0 Program

A common question being asked by many frustrated homeowners is, "My home is underwater, but I'm current on my mortgage payments, so why aren't the banks working with me?!"

Tonight's Money Watch Q & A segment might be able to help. Marshall Carrasco, with Marshall Realty, will be discussing a program gaining traction right now.

HARP 3.0, or the Responsible Homeowner Refinancing Act of 2013, proposes to eliminate some closing costs and make it easier for homeowners to "change servicers" through the Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP).

A million U.S. households took advantage of the original HARP program, but there have been many amendments made since it took effect in 2009. The Responsible Homeowner Refinancing Act of 2013 attempts to help even more people.

According to the authors of the Responsible Homeowner Refinancing Act of 2013, the HARP program aims to loosen requirements like income, employment, appraisal, and closing costs. Plus, it would formally remove income and employment verifications from the HARP approval process. So, HARP approval will not be determined by whether or not you have a job. More importantly, however, is that you have good payment history.

For today's HARP homeowners, the Responsible Homeowner Refinancing Act of 2013 would make the refinance process faster, smoother, and less costly.

Written by Kristen Remington