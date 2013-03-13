Money Watch Q & A: HARP 3.0 Program - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: HARP 3.0 Program

A common question being asked by many frustrated homeowners is, "My home is underwater, but I'm current on my mortgage payments, so why aren't the banks working with me?!"

Tonight's Money Watch Q & A segment might be able to help. Marshall Carrasco, with Marshall Realty, will be discussing a program gaining traction right now.

HARP 3.0, or the Responsible Homeowner Refinancing Act of 2013, proposes to eliminate some closing costs and make it easier for homeowners to "change servicers" through the Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP).

A million U.S. households took advantage of the original HARP program, but there have been many amendments made since it took effect in 2009. The Responsible Homeowner Refinancing Act of 2013 attempts to help even more people.

According to the authors of the Responsible Homeowner Refinancing Act of 2013, the HARP program aims to loosen requirements like income, employment, appraisal, and closing costs. Plus, it would formally remove income and employment verifications from the HARP approval process. So, HARP approval will not be determined by whether or not you have a job. More importantly, however, is that you have good payment history.

For today's HARP homeowners, the Responsible Homeowner Refinancing Act of 2013 would make the refinance process faster, smoother, and less costly.  

To learn more or to find out if you qualify, call our Money Watch Q & A lines at  (775) 858-2222 from 5-6 p.m.

It you do not get an opportunity to speak with Marshall tonight, you can reach him at his office at the contact information provided below: 

Marshall Realty
(775) 787-7400
9740 S. McCarran Blvd #103
Reno, NV 89523
Email: solutions@marshallrealty.net

Written by Kristen Remington

