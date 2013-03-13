Recipe by Steve Schroeder

Owner Reno Street Food

©2013 Steve Schroeder



Yellow Thai Curry

Prep: 10 mins

Cook: 20 mins

Serves: 8-12



What you need

2 11 oz jars already prepared yellow curry sauce (you can use green or red curry, your choice)

2 lbs cubed chicken fresh or frozen

1 small eggplant cut into bite sized pieces

1 red bell pepper cut into bite sized pieces

1 cup snow peas

1/2 cup shredded carrots

1 yellow onion (1 inch pieces)

2 tbsp minced garlic

2 tbsp coconut oil

1 32 oz carton vanilla coconut milk

1 12 oz small tub honey Greek yogurt



Get a big deep pan on the stove on medium heat. Add coconut oil and onion. Cook and stir onions until lightly golden. Add dry spices, garlic and ginger, stir. Add 2 jars curry and coconut milk. Add chicken. Lower heat. Cook 10 min.



While chicken is cooking, Slice eggplant into rounds, cut each round into 6 pieces, cut red pepper into 1 inch pieces. Add eggplant and red pepper, snow peas and carrots. Add yogurt and basil. Let cook 10 min.



Enjoy







Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.