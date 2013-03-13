Nevada Falls to Wyoming in Mountain West Tournament Opener

Nevada's season ended with an 85-81 loss to Wyoming (19-12) in the first round of 2013 Reese's Mountain West Championship in Las Vegas.

The Wolf Pack finished the season 12-19.

Junior Deonte Burton scored a game-high 27 points. It was the 11th time he posted a game-high this season, 10th 20-point game of the season, 18th time he led the Pack in scoring and 26th double figure scoring game of the season.

Burton moved past Armon Johnson (2007-10) into ninth on Nevada's career scoring list with his 1,459 career points.

Senior Malik Story scored 20 points in his final game for the Pack. Story's 1,476 career points ranks ninth at Nevada

Story leaves the Pack with school records for three-pointers made (253) and attempted (655).

Freshman Marqueze Coleman made his second start of the season and scored a career-high 14 points. Coleman's previous high of 12 came in his first start last Saturday at Colorado State. His seven rebounds is the second consecutive game he topped the Pack in rebounding.

Four Pack players fouled out of the game; Coleman, Burton, Jordan Burris and Devonte Elliott.

Burton and Story have started all 98 games of their careers in the Pack backcourt.

Fourth-year head coach David Carter is 74-58 at Nevada.