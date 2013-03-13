Nevada Falls to Wyoming in Mountain West Tournament Opener - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Falls to Wyoming in Mountain West Tournament Opener

Posted: Updated:

Nevada's season ended with an 85-81 loss to Wyoming (19-12) in the first round of 2013 Reese's Mountain West Championship in Las Vegas.

The Wolf Pack finished the season 12-19.

Junior Deonte Burton scored a game-high 27 points.  It was the 11th time he posted a game-high  this season, 10th 20-point game of  the season, 18th time he led the Pack in scoring and 26th double figure scoring game of the season.

Burton moved past Armon Johnson (2007-10) into ninth on Nevada's career scoring list with his 1,459 career points.

Senior Malik Story scored 20 points in his final game for the Pack.  Story's 1,476 career points ranks ninth at Nevada

Story leaves the Pack with school records for three-pointers made (253) and attempted (655).

Freshman Marqueze Coleman made his second start of the season and scored a career-high 14 points.  Coleman's previous high of 12 came in his first start last Saturday at Colorado State.  His seven rebounds is the second consecutive game he topped the Pack in rebounding.

Four Pack players fouled out of the game; Coleman, Burton, Jordan Burris and Devonte Elliott.

Burton and Story have started all 98 games of their careers in the Pack backcourt.

Fourth-year head coach David Carter is 74-58 at Nevada. 

 

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.