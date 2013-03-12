Pancake Eating Contest Benefits JK Metzker's Family

A pancake eating contest held Monday afternoon raised money for the family of our dear friend, JK Metzker.

Nine contestants ate as many pancakes as they could in ten minutes as part of a eating contest held inside Baldini's Casino.

For each pancake eaten, $10 was donated to the Metzker family.

Paul Nelson represented Channel 2 -- chowing down on 8 pancakes. But KOLO's Pat Hambright took home the trophy -- eating 12.5. Other celebrity participants included Bill and Connie from 96.5 FM, Tessa from 106.9 FM, Sam Shad from the Dining Show and Joe Hart from KRNV.

The contest raised $700 for Jaimie and the boys.

"It was a very big surprise because it's been over a year since JK passed away but it's nice that people are still thinking about us because it's just beginning."

As you know, Jaimie is battling cancer so money raised is helping her with medical treatment and the day-to-day costs that go along with raising three sons.

Metzker died in November 2011 after being hit by a car on North Virginia Street after a University of Nevada football game. The 41-year-old had worked for KTVN for nearly 14 years.