Colorado State Cruises To 77-66 Win Over Nevada Men's Basketball - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Colorado State Cruises To 77-66 Win Over Nevada Men's Basketball

Posted: Updated:

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) -- Colton Iverson had 21 points and nine rebounds as Colorado State secured the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Mountain West Conference tournament with a 77-66 victory over Nevada on Saturday night.

Wes Eikmeier added 20 points, and Pierce Hornung had 16 points and 13 rebounds, for Colorado State (24-7, 11-5 Mountain West), which set a school record for wins in a regular season.

Colorado State lost guard Dorian Green midway through the first half. Green, the team's second-leading scorer, suffered an injury to his right ankle.

The Rams draw No. 7 seed Fresno State as their first opponent on Wednesday.

Deonte Burton had 27 points for Nevada (12-18, 3-13), losers of seven straight. Malik Story had 14 for the Wolf Pack, who suffered their sixth consecutive road loss.

Nevada, the No. 9 seed, will face eighth-seeded Wyoming in the conference tournament's play-in game.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.