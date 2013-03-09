Colorado State Cruises To 77-66 Win Over Nevada Men's Basketball

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) -- Colton Iverson had 21 points and nine rebounds as Colorado State secured the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Mountain West Conference tournament with a 77-66 victory over Nevada on Saturday night.

Wes Eikmeier added 20 points, and Pierce Hornung had 16 points and 13 rebounds, for Colorado State (24-7, 11-5 Mountain West), which set a school record for wins in a regular season.

Colorado State lost guard Dorian Green midway through the first half. Green, the team's second-leading scorer, suffered an injury to his right ankle.

The Rams draw No. 7 seed Fresno State as their first opponent on Wednesday.

Deonte Burton had 27 points for Nevada (12-18, 3-13), losers of seven straight. Malik Story had 14 for the Wolf Pack, who suffered their sixth consecutive road loss.

Nevada, the No. 9 seed, will face eighth-seeded Wyoming in the conference tournament's play-in game.