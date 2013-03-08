Honor Flight Nevada Needs Your Help

Just five months ago Honor Flight Nevada took 33 local World War II veterans on a whirlwind trip to Washington, D.C. to see the monuments built in their honor. And Channel 2 went along to document it all.

That group has now raised enough money to take a group from Southern Nevada on a flight and they are organizing a second flight out of Reno as well.

"We've got the money to take a flight out of Las Vegas for Southern Nevada veterans in May and we have another flight out of Reno set for June," says Jon Yuspa, the driving force behind the effort in this state.

And this time they aren't asking for money as much as your time.

"We need volunteers to help organize events and we need guardians too. Honor Flight pays for everything for the veterans, but guardians have to pay their own way, and that's not as easy for some people," Yuspa says.

The trip is an amazing whirlwind of events from dinners honoring them to field trips to all of the memorials to transportation on buses…even the wheelchairs and medication and hotels are taken care of.

If you are interested in volunteering for events or as a guardian or even if you want to apply go to www.honorflightnv.org or call Jon Yuspa at (775) 323-9955.

Written by Erin Breen