Honor Flight Nevada Needs Your Help - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Honor Flight Nevada Needs Your Help

Posted: Updated:

Just five months ago Honor Flight Nevada took 33 local World War II veterans on a whirlwind trip to Washington, D.C. to see the monuments built in their honor. And Channel 2 went along to document it all.

That group has now raised enough money to take a group from Southern Nevada on a flight and they are organizing a second flight out of Reno as well.

"We've got the money to take a flight out of Las Vegas for Southern Nevada veterans in May and we have another flight out of Reno set for June," says Jon Yuspa, the driving force behind the effort in this state.

And this time they aren't asking for money as much as your time.

"We need volunteers to help organize events and we need guardians too. Honor Flight pays for everything for the veterans, but guardians have to pay their own way, and that's not as easy for some people," Yuspa says.

The trip is an amazing whirlwind of events from dinners honoring them to field trips to all of the memorials to transportation on buses…even the wheelchairs and medication and hotels are taken care of.

If you are interested in volunteering for events or as a guardian or even if you want to apply go to www.honorflightnv.org or call Jon Yuspa at (775) 323-9955.

Written by Erin Breen

 

 

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.