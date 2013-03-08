AP: Date Set for Nevada Assemblyman Evidence Hearing

A Las Vegas judge has scheduled a May 7 evidentiary hearing on criminal allegations that an embattled state lawmaker attacked a police officer during a domestic dispute last month.

Assemblyman Steven Brooks didn't appear in person for Friday's date-setting hearing in Las Vegas Justice Court.

His lawyer, Mitchell Posin, says Brooks intends to plead not guilty and fight felony resisting a police officer and three lesser charges stemming from a Feb. 10 scuffle with police at Brooks' wife's Las Vegas home.

Posin says the charges are excessive.

Separately, Brooks is asking the state Supreme Court to void a decision by the state Legislature to put him on leave and banish him from the legislative building.

He's arguing the Legislature doesn't have the authority to strip him of his elected duties. (AP)