Pancake Eating Contest to Help JK Metzker's Family

You are invited to attend a pancake eating contest Monday at Baldini's Casino. Proceeds will benefit JK Metzker's family.

The 1:30pm event will be held at the Brickyard lounge next to the Players Club, located at 865 S. Rock Blvd in Sparks.

The contest will be a single ten minute round where participants try to eat as many pancakes as they can – and the more they eat, the money will be donated to JK's wife, Jaimie and three sons. Baldini's will donate $10 for every pancake contestants eat to JK's family.

Celebrity participants will include Channel 2's very own Paul Nelson, Bill and Connie from 96.5 FM, Tessa from 106.9 FM, Sam Shad from the Dining Show, Joe Hart from KRNV and Pam Hambright from KOLO.

The public is invited and a drop box will be on hand to accept additional donations.

Metzker died in November 2011 after being hit by a car on North Virginia Street after a University of Nevada football game. The 41-year-old had worked for KTVN for nearly 14 years.