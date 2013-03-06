Money Watch Q & A: What's Your Financial Vision?

What is your financial vision? Would you like to make more money? Invest better for retirement? If you believe you can achieve financial security and abundance, but you just aren't sure how to bring those goals to life, tonight's Money Watch Q & A is for you.

Linda McLean, who runs McLean International, LLC, has been a successful business and life coach for more than 25 years. She says she has guided people to live richer lives and achieve goals they had only dreamed about. Tonight she will talk about the power of visualizing your financial health. She is a proponent of creating vision boards and will bring an example to share with our viewers. Find out how vision boards can potentially change your financial future when we sit down with Linda for some Money Watch Q & A starting at 5 p.m.

Linda will host another Vision Board Workshop Tuesday, March 12th at Truckee Meadows Community College on the Redfield Campus, 18600 Wedge Pkwy, Building B – Room 128 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.. People can register to attend the event at www.visionboardworkshop.com

More information about our Money Watch Q & A guest:

Linda just released her first e-Book, Mind, Millions & Memories: 3 Factors to Achieve Success in All Areas of Your Life and she is a Number One International Best-Selling Author of her book, Next Level Living: Today's Guide for Tomorrow's Abundant Life, which shows people how to realize their full potential by following the 32 day guide and workbook.

Written by Kristen Remington