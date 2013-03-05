Rash of Break-ins and Vandalism In Midtown - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Rash of Break-ins and Vandalism In Midtown

Posted: Updated:

 

Merchants in Midtown have reported a rash of break-ins and vandalism in the area the past few weeks.

Debbie Wolff is the co-owner of Nevada Fine Arts on South Virginia Street. She said she came into work Tuesday morning and found the front door shattered.

She said they were one of three businesses on South Virginia that had their doors smashed overnight.

"You feel violated in a personal way because we work really hard. This is our life business. We work really hard to make it nice for people," said Wolff.

Wolff said just a few weeks ago, taggers also graffittied a sign that hangs out front.

Across the way from Nevada Fine Arts, Sam Sprague, the owner of Micano Home and Garden is reporting similar problems.

He said burglars cut this fence so they could get into the back area of the store.

Just a few months ago, he said a thousand dollars worth of metal was stolen from his store.

He said  it has become so bad, he has started staying the night in his store to protect his property.

Sprague said many small business owners are talking about building apartments above their stores so they are nearby, just in case anything happens.

"It hurts more than anything your optimism and it hurts your wallet. I have to spend money I don't have and put that money out there and then people are stealing it."

The crimes have been reported to the Reno Police Department, bud they need your help.

If you know anything, police ask you to call Secret Witness at 322-4900 or text your tip to 847-411.

Written by Chris Ciarlo

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.