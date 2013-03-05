Gourmet Fish Sticks 3 ways

Recipe by Steve Schroeder

Owner Reno Street Food

©2013 Steve Schroeder



4-6 fish sticks per serving

Prep: 10 mins

Cook: 10 mins



Wasabi Pecan Sticks

12 oz fresh or frozen cod

yields 10-14 sticks

1 cup pecans ground

1 cup wasabi peas ground

1 cup flour

2 eggs

2 tbsp Worcester sauce

2 tbsp gluten free soy sauce

2 tbsp dijon mustard



Serve with Cucumber Spinach Sauce

½ cucumber

1 cup fresh spinach

½ cup rice vinegar

½ cup olive oil

½ fresh lime squeezed



Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees, line the baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the cod filets lengthwise in ½ inch wide lengths. Each stick should be about 3-4 inches long, ½ inch thick.

Grind pecans and wasabi peas in a food processor. Pour coating mixture onto a large plate. You will need 2 bowls. In one bowl add the flour. In one bowl add 2 eggs, Worcester, soy sauce, Dijon mustard and whisk with a fork. Dip the cod in the flour, then dip the cod in the egg wash and then dredge in the pecan wasabi pea mixture, pressing it firmly into the mixture and evenly coating both sides. Place each stick on the lined baking sheet. Cook the cod sticks 10-12 minutes in the oven.

For the sauce: Add cucumber, spinach, vinegar, olive oil, lime juice to food processor. Blend. Pour into dipping cups.





Coconut Sticks

12 oz fresh or frozen cod

yields 10-14 sticks

2 cups shredded coconut (Sweetened)

1 cup flour

2 eggs

2 tbsp gluten free soy sauce



Serve with Apricot Chili Sauce

½ cup sugar free apricot jam

½ cup sweet chili sauce



Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees, line the baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the cod filets lengthwise in ½ inch wide lengths. Each stick should be about 3-4 inches long, ½ inch thick.

Pour coconut onto a large plate. You will need 2 bowls. In one bowl add the flour. In one bowl add 2 eggs and soy sauce and whisk with a fork. Dip the cod in the flour, then dip the cod in the egg wash and then dredge and roll in the coconut, pressing it firmly into the mixture and evenly coating both sides. Place each stick on the lined baking sheet. Cook the cod sticks 10-12 minutes in the oven.

For the sauce: Add apricot jam and chili sauce to a bowl and whisk with fork. Spoon into dipping cups.



Parmesan sticks

12 oz fresh or frozen cod

yields 10-14 sticks

1 cup shredded parmesan

1 cup finely ground almonds

2 tbsp finely chopped parsley

1 cup flour

2 eggs

½ lemon juice

1 tsp paprika



Serve with Fresh tomato basil sauce

2 fresh tomatoes diced and seeded

¼ cup fresh basil diced

1 clove fresh garlic diced

1 tsp oregano

2 tsp olive oil

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees, line the baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the cod filets lengthwise in ½ inch wide lengths. Each stick should be about 3-4 inches long, ½ inch thick.

In a bowl mix the parmesan, parsley and finely ground almonds. Pour dry mix onto a large plate. You will need 2 additional bowls. In one bowl add the flour. In one bowl add 2 eggs, lemon juice and paprika and whisk with a fork. Dip the cod in the flour, then dip the cod in the egg wash and then dredge and roll in the parmesan, pressing it firmly into the mixture and evenly coating both sides. Place each stick on the lined baking sheet. Cook the cod sticks 10-12 minutes in the oven.

For the sauce: In a bowl add diced and seeded tomatoes, basil, garlic, oregano, olive oil. Mix ingredients with a spoon. Spoon into dipping cups.



Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.