Veggie Couscous

Recipe adapted by Steve Schroeder

What you need

Couscous

3/4 cup water 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 cup couscous 1 fresh lemon



Veggie mix

1/2 cup diced (1/4 inch) red onion 1/2 cup diced (1/4 inch) zucchini 1/2 cup diced (1/4 inch) red bell pepper 1/4 cup fresh corn kernels 1 tsp coriander 1 tsp cumin 1 tsp paprika 1 tsp pepper

Goat cheese side

1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh chives 1/8 teaspoon black pepper 1 (4-oz) piece soft mild goat cheese from a log

Pickled beet garnish

1 medium beet (slice into shoestrings) 2 tablespoons Sherry vinegar 2 tablespoons Honey **If you don't like beets. Use Asparagus, Cucumber or Apple spears/matchsticks in same sherry vinegar and honey mix.



Optional topping

4 thin prosciutto slices

Preparation

Couscous: Bring water, 1 tablespoon oil to a boil in a 1-quart heavy saucepan. Stir in couscous, then cover pan and remove from heat. Let stand, covered, 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

Goat cheese: Stir together dill, chives, and pepper on a plate, then roll cheese in herb mixture to coat sides (not ends). Wrap cheese in plastic wrap and chill.

Veggies: Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a 12-inch heavy skillet over moderate heat until hot but not smoking, then cook onion, stirring, 3 minutes, add spices, continue to stir. Add zucchini, bell pepper, and corn and cook, stirring, until zucchini is bright green, about 3 minutes. Transfer to large bowl.



Combine couscous and veggies: Fluff couscous with a fork and stir into vegetable. Squeeze juice of 1 fresh lemon over mix and stir.

Beets: Peel beet and cut beet into very thin slices (less than 1/8 inch thick) with slicer (discard remainder), then stack slices and cut into thin matchsticks. Rinse beets and pat dry, then transfer to a bowl. Warm up honey in microwave 15 sec. Whisk together vinegar and honey, add dressing to beets and toss to coat.

Spray ramekin or measuring cup with oil. Fill ramekin or 1 cup measuring cup with couscous, pressing it firmly into mold with a rubber spatula. Invert ramekin onto a salad plate and carefully unmold couscous, then make 3 more couscous mounds on 3 more plates.

Drape each couscous mound with 1 prosciutto slice (if using), then top with some of beets. Unwrap cheese and cut crosswise into 4 equal slices with a lightly oiled knife, then arrange 1 cheese slice alongside each couscous mound and spoon remaining dressing around mounds.

Add side of Naan or pita bread with dollop of Tzatziki.



