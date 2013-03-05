Veggie Couscous - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Veggie Couscous

Recipe adapted by Steve Schroeder

What you need

Couscous

3/4 cup water 1 tablespoon olive oil 1 cup couscous 1 fresh lemon

Veggie mix

1/2 cup diced (1/4 inch) red onion 1/2 cup diced (1/4 inch) zucchini 1/2 cup diced (1/4 inch) red bell pepper 1/4 cup fresh corn kernels 1 tsp coriander 1 tsp cumin 1 tsp paprika 1 tsp pepper

Goat cheese side

1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh chives 1/8 teaspoon black pepper 1 (4-oz) piece soft mild goat cheese from a log

Pickled beet garnish

1 medium beet (slice into shoestrings) 2 tablespoons Sherry vinegar 2 tablespoons Honey **If you don't like beets. Use Asparagus, Cucumber or Apple spears/matchsticks in same sherry vinegar and honey mix.

Optional topping

4 thin prosciutto slices

Preparation

Couscous: Bring water, 1 tablespoon oil to a boil in a 1-quart heavy saucepan. Stir in couscous, then cover pan and remove from heat. Let stand, covered, 5 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

Goat cheese: Stir together dill, chives, and pepper on a plate, then roll cheese in herb mixture to coat sides (not ends). Wrap cheese in plastic wrap and chill.

Veggies: Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a 12-inch heavy skillet over moderate heat until hot but not smoking, then cook onion, stirring, 3 minutes, add spices, continue to stir. Add zucchini, bell pepper, and corn and cook, stirring, until zucchini is bright green, about 3 minutes. Transfer to large bowl.

Combine couscous and veggies: Fluff couscous with a fork and stir into vegetable. Squeeze juice of 1 fresh lemon over mix and stir.

Beets: Peel beet and cut beet into very thin slices (less than 1/8 inch thick) with slicer (discard remainder), then stack slices and cut into thin matchsticks. Rinse beets and pat dry, then transfer to a bowl. Warm up honey in microwave 15 sec. Whisk together vinegar and honey, add dressing to beets and toss to coat.

Spray ramekin or measuring cup with oil. Fill ramekin or 1 cup measuring cup with couscous, pressing it firmly into mold with a rubber spatula. Invert ramekin onto a salad plate and carefully unmold couscous, then make 3 more couscous mounds on 3 more plates.

Drape each couscous mound with 1 prosciutto slice (if using), then top with some of beets. Unwrap cheese and cut crosswise into 4 equal slices with a lightly oiled knife, then arrange 1 cheese slice alongside each couscous mound and spoon remaining dressing around mounds.

Add side of Naan or pita bread with dollop of Tzatziki.

Disclaimer

Check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

