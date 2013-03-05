South of the Border White Bean Chicken Chili - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

South of the Border White Bean Chicken Chili

Recipe adapted by Steve Schroeder

Preparation

4 servings

Serving size: 3/4 cup

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 36 minutes

Ingredients


Poached Chicken

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breast

1 to 1 ½ cups water

1 tsp pepper

Chili

  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
  • 2 tsp. ground cumin
  • 1 8 oz can mild diced green chilies
  • 1 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
  • 1 tsp. mild chili powder
  • 1 tsp. ground coriander
  • 1/8 tsp. ground cloves
  • 1/4 tsp. cayenne
  • 2 cans (15 oz.) no-salt-added cannelloni beans, drained and rinsed
  • 4 cups (32 oz.) low-fat, reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup reduced-fat Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1 tsp fresh-ground pepper
  • 2 limes squeezed for fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 cup cilantro
  • 4 slices cooked chopped bacon

1. To poach the chicken: Place the chicken breasts in a skillet with a tight-fitting lid. Add water to the pan, and add the pepper. Bring the water to a boil. Lower the heat to simmer, cover, and let the chicken poach for about 8 to 10 minutes until it is completely cooked through and no traces of pink remain. With a slotted spoon, remove the chicken from the skillet and place on a plate to cool. Set aside.

2. Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onions and garlic, and sauté for about 5 minutes, or until onions are translucent. Add the jalapeño pepper, and sauté for 3 minutes. Add the cumin, oregano, chili powder, coriander, cloves, and cayenne; sauté for 2 minutes. Add the beans and broth, and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer for 20 minutes.

3. Dice the chicken breast and add to the chili. Add cilantro and squeeze lime juice into chili and stir. Heat for 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and add the cheese. Add bacon and serve.

How to bake bacon

Place parchment paper on cookie tray or baking sheet, add the bacon strips. Set oven to 400 degrees cook for 20-25 minutes based on desired crispness.

Disclaimer

Check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

