Beef Sliders – 4 ways

Sliders
1 ½ -2 lbs 90% fat USDA ground beef
1 tblsp Olive oil
Hawaiian sweet rolls
Preparation
Separate ground beef into small-medium ball sizes, should get 8 – 12 patties.
In a non stick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add beef patties and cook about 2 ½ minutes per side or to 165 degrees or to desired style. Place patties between Hawaiian sweet roll halves. Add desired sauce and toppings.
All American Burger
1 Beef slider patty
1 leaf Butter lettuce
1 thin slice Red onion
1 slice American cheese
American sauce
American Sauce (Thousand Island) 1/4 cup of mayonnaise 1/4 cup of ketchup 2 tablespoons of pickle relish Mix together.
Blue Cheese and Caramelized onion
1 tblsp Crumbled blue cheese
¼ cup Carmelized onions
½ stick unsalted butter
2 tblsp canola oil
Carmelized Onions
In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat, add onions. Cook, stirring occasionally, until caramelized, about 10-15 minutes.