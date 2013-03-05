Beef Sliders – 4 ways

Sliders

1 ½ -2 lbs 90% fat USDA ground beef

1 tblsp Olive oil

Hawaiian sweet rolls

Preparation

Separate ground beef into small-medium ball sizes, should get 8 – 12 patties.

In a non stick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add beef patties and cook about 2 ½ minutes per side or to 165 degrees or to desired style. Place patties between Hawaiian sweet roll halves. Add desired sauce and toppings.

All American Burger

1 Beef slider patty

1 leaf Butter lettuce

1 thin slice Red onion

1 slice American cheese

American sauce

American Sauce (Thousand Island) 1/4 cup of mayonnaise 1/4 cup of ketchup 2 tablespoons of pickle relish Mix together.

Blue Cheese and Caramelized onion

1 tblsp Crumbled blue cheese

¼ cup Carmelized onions

½ stick unsalted butter

2 tblsp canola oil

Carmelized Onions

In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat, add onions. Cook, stirring occasionally, until caramelized, about 10-15 minutes.