Tex-Mex Wings

Serves 4 to 6



Mango Salsa



½ ea Red bell pepper, cored, seeded, diced

1 ea Scallions, minced (white & green)

1 tbls Rice wine vinegar

1 tbls Cilantro, chopped

1 clove Garlic, minced

Grated zest and juice of 1 lime

½ ea Jalapeno, cored, seeded and minced (use more or less depending on how spicy you like it)

Sea salt and freshly ground pepper

1 ea Mango, pitted and cut into ½ inch cubes





