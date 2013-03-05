Tex-Mex Wings

Recipe adapted by Steve Schroeder
Portions: 12 Serving size: 2 wings
Ingredients
- One 8-ounce can mild diced green chili peppers
- 1/2 cup barbecue sauce (choose lowest sodium brand)
- 3/4 cup honey
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1/3 teaspoon ground cumin
- 24 chicken wing drummettes
- 1 whole lime, squeezed for juice
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 400° F.
- Combine all ingredients except chicken in a large bowl and mix ingredients.
- Place chicken in a baking dish and pour mix over the wing.
- Bake for 20 -25 minutes. Check for doneness.
- Serve hot or place in a covered warming dish or crock pot on low setting until ready to serve.
Helpful hints
- Buy fresh wing drummettes at the grocery. A 1-1/4 pound package contains approximately 12 drummettes. If unavailable, ask your butcher to cut whole chicken wings into drummette size.
- Boneless chicken pieces may be used in this recipe. Check for doneness after 20 minutes
- Choose the lowest sodium brand of green chili peppers and barbeque sauce. Sodium varies greatly between brands.
Disclaimer
Check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.