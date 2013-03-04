Austin Byler Named MW Player of the Week

Nevada third baseman Austin Byler and Fresno State right-hander Derick Velazquez have earned Mountain West Baseball Player and Pitcher of the Week honors for games played from Feb. 25-March 4, 2013. It is the first MW honor for both student-athletes.

Byler, a sophomore from Peoria, Ariz., hit .615 (8-of-13) for the week as the Wolf Pack went 3-1, including a series win against Holy Cross. Byler came off the bench in Tuesday's 4-1 loss at Sacramento State before starting against the Crusaders on Saturday. He delivered game-winning hits twice in the Holy Cross series. In Game One of Saturday's doubleheader, Byler was 3-of-3 with three RBI, a run scored and two doubles in the 8-1 victory. His three-run homer in the eighth inning of Game Two was the game-winner (12-10) for the doubleheader sweep. Byler finished Game Two hitting 4-of-5 with nine RBI, three home runs, a double and three runs score. In the series finale, Byler provided a game-winning bases-loaded RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to seal the 7-6 victory. It was his only hit of the game after being walked twice. He finished the week with a slugging percentage of 1.538 and on-base percentage of .706.