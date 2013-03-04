Nevada Women's Hoops No. 2 Scorer Brennan Off Team

Chanelle Brennan, the second-leading scorer on the Nevada women's basketball team, has been dismissed from the Wolf Pack squad for breaking team rules.

Coach Jane Albright announced Monday the 5-foot-11 guard from Ventura, Calif., has been removed from the team for violating unspecified rules. Albright says it is unfortunate for everyone involved. She says Brennan will be allowed to remain on scholarship the remainder of the academic year in pursuit of earning her degree in May.

Brennan led the team in scoring a year ago and was Nevada's lone returning senior this season. She had started all but one of the 7-19 Wolf Pack's games this season and was averaging 13.2 points and 5.3 rebounds a contest.

(The Associated Press)