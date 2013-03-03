Pack Drops Final Game at Libby Matson Invitational - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pack Drops Final Game at Libby Matson Invitational

The University of Nevada softball team dropped its final game at the Libby Matson Invitational on Sunday, losing 9-5 to Southern Utah.

With the loss, the Wolf Pack fell to 9-11 overall, while Thunderbirds improved to 3-12.

Going into the top of the fifth, the Pack led 4-3, but a big inning from Southern Utah made the score 9-4 after four and a half. Nevada scored once in the fifth on a Jasmine Jenkins single to the pitcher. On a 2-0 pitch, Jenkins hit a ball back to Ariel Zimmerman, the SUU pitcher, and beat the throw to first to score Sara Parsons. The Nevada center fielder led the inning off with a single up the middle.

Unable to come up with another run, Nevada fell 9-5 to fall to 2-3 in the tournament.

Nevada beat Pacific 1-0 on Friday and Southern Utah 6-5 on Saturday for its two wins.

Three Nevada players, Parsons, Ashley Butera and Jenkins, each had two hits in the game. Parsons and Megan Sweet drew two walks each against SUU, while Parsons led the Pack with three runs scored.

Karley Hopkins was without a hit against Southern Utah, but remains the leading Nevada hitter with a .449 batting average. Erin Jones leads the Pack with 19 RBI through 20 games.

Butera's two RBI give her 10 for the season. She is the fourth Nevada player to reach double-digit RBI in 2013.

The Wolf Pack will be at the Mustang Classic in San Luis Obispo, Calif. beginning on Friday. Northern Illinois will be Nevada's first opponent, as the Pack will meet the Huskies at 9 a.m. Nevada will also play Sacramento State, Rutgers (twice) and the Host Cal Poly Mustangs.

