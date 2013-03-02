Byler Homers Three Times in Game Two to Give Pack a Sweep

Two explosive offensive performances from Austin Byler powered Nevada to sweep its Saturday doubleheader against Holy Cross.

The Wolf Pack sits at 7-4 after the action on Saturday, while Holy Cross fell to 1-5. Austin Byler launched three home runs in game two and notched a total of 12 RBI on the day, three in game one and nine in game two. Overall, Byler was 7-for-8 on the day, with 4 runs scored.

In game two, Nevada led 1-0 going into the fourth but Holy Cross plated six runs in the top of the inning to go ahead 6-1 and chase Pack starter Tyler Wells from the game.

In the bottom of the inning, Byler hit a solo home run to cut it to a 6-2 Crusader lead.

Nevada then responded with six runs of its own in the sixth, including a grand slam from Byler to put Nevada on top.

The Crusaders scored three more times in the top of the eighth to regain the lead, but Byler clubbed a three-run shot in the bottom of the eighth to put the Pack on top for good. Sean Prihar earned the win in a relief, while Michael Fain gathered his third save of the season.

Game one saw the Wolf Pack erupt for eight runs, scoring once in both the fourth and sixth inning. Both runs came by way of Byler doubles, as he was 3-for-3 with two doubles in the game.

Three other Nevada players had hits in the game, with multi-hit efforts from Brooks Klein and Ryan Teel. In the seventh, Nevada scored five runs, three walked in by Holy Cross pitchers, to put the game out of reach.

The offense was supported by another quality start from Bradey Shipley, going seven innings while striking out seven and walking two. Shipley improved to 2-0 on the year with the win.

Adam Whitt came on in relief for Shipley, throwing two perfect frames to preserve the win.

The Wolf Pack will conclude its series with the Crusaders on Sunday when the two teams battle at Peccole Park at 1 p.m. Tom Jameson is expected to get the start for the Pack as it goes for the sweep.