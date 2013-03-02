Nevada Splits on Day Two - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Splits on Day Two

A 6-5 victory over Southern Utah in the University of Nevada's first game on Saturday earned the Wolf Pack softball team a split and another matchup with the Thunderbirds on Sunday morning.

After falling 3-2 to Pacific in game two, Nevada is slated to take SUU in the consolation game of the Libby Matson Invitational.

The day's action leaves the Pack at 9-10 overall on the season, while Southern Utah fell to 2-12 and Pacific improved to 12-6.

In game one, Amanda Weis laced her first career hit into left field in the sixth, scoring what proved to be the winning run in the form of Lauren Lastrapes. Nevada trailed 5-3 going into the inning, but Weis was able to cap the scoring and put the Pack ahead. Karlyn Jones got her fifth win of 2013, pitching seven innings and giving up five hits and five earned runs.

Lauren Lastrapes drove in Sara Parsons earlier in the sixth with a single into left to score the first run of the inning. Parsons led off the sixth with a double. The second run of the frame came when Megan Fincher singled home Hannah Harger, who had come into the game as a pinch runner.

In game two, the score was tied at two going into the seventh inning, with Pacific plating one run to get the victory.

Megan Dortch pitched against the Tigers, going seven innings and giving up only two earned runs. With the loss, Dortch fell to 3-5 on the season.

Nevada and Southern Utah will play for third place in the Libby Matson Invitational at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

