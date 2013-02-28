Boxer Chavez Jr. Suspended, Fined Over Drug Test

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has fined and suspended boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over a filed drug test last year.

The 26-year-old Mexican fighter tested positive for marijuana in September after his first professional loss. Chavez (46-1-1) was suspended for 9 months and fined $900,000, which amounts to 30 percent of his $3 million purse for the fight against Sergio Martinez.

The commission could have banned him for one year and penalized him for up to 100 percent of his purse.

At a meeting in January, commissioners questioned why Chavez had not yet returned to Nevada for disciplinary action. Attorney Donald Campbell said the former middleweight champion had been stuck in Mexico, unable to obtain a visa. (AP)