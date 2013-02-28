Boise State Defeats Nevada Women's Basketball, 80-62

RENO, Nev. – The University of Nevada women's basketball team closed out a two-game home stand with an 80-62 loss to Boise State Wednesday evening at Lawlor Events Center.

With the loss, Nevada drops to (7-19, 2-11 MW) on the season while Boise State improves to (11-15, 4-9 MW).

The Broncos raced out to a 12-2 lead, shooting 5-6 from the field out of the gate. A basket by Nevada forward Nyasha LeSure at the 15:57 mark ended a Boise State 10-0 run. The Broncos extended the lead to double-digits at 22-11 on a made layup by Miquelle Askew with 11:35 to go. Aja Johnson's bucket in the paint cut the deficit down to 29-21 with seven minutes on the clock. Boise State used the following six minutes to build a 45-28 lead. The Wolf Pack trailed the Broncos 45-30 at halftime. Boise State shot 57.6 percent from the field in the first half, while Nevada shot 36.4 percent.

Lauren Lenhardt stretched the Broncos lead to 50-30 with five quick points to start the second half. Boise State continued its strong shooting to keep the lead around 20 points for much of the period. Nevada guard Arielle Wideman hit a pair of free throws at the 4:34 mark to bring the score to 71-58. The Broncos held off the Wolf Pack to win the game 80-62.

Boise State finished the game shooting 50 percent from the field to 32.8 percent for Nevada. Chanelle Brennan led the Wolf Pack with 15 points. Danika Sharp added 11 points, while Nyasha LeSure had 10 points. Arielle Wideman contributed six points, eight rebounds, and six steals.

Nevada will hit the road for its first of two final road games, beginning with UNLV in a "Governor's Series, presented by NV Energy" contest Saturday afternoon at Cox Pavilion. Tip-off is 3 p.m.

University of Nevada Athletics Media Release

