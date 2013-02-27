Drmic Scores 26 As Boise State Routs Nevada 73-47 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Drmic Scores 26 As Boise State Routs Nevada 73-47

BOISE, Idaho (AP) -- Anthony Drmic scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half, leading Boise State to a 73-47 victory over Nevada on Wednesday night.

Ryan Watkins added 14 points and eight rebounds as the Broncos (19-8, 7-6 Mountain West) recorded their third straight victory.

Deonte Burton had 13 points for Nevada, which had more turnovers (17) than field goals (10) while shooting 26 percent from the field. The Wolf Pack (12-15, 3-10) have dropped four straight games and seven of their last eight.

During one second-half stretch of nearly 11 minutes, Drmic scored 17 of Boise State's 22 points as the Broncos' lead reached 22 points. The largest lead was 71-42 on a 3-pointer by Igor Hadziomerovic with 1:53 remaining.

The Broncos ran off 14 consecutive points to take an early 16-3 lead, and were ahead 35-20 at halftime.

Boise State had a 37-21 rebounding advantage.

