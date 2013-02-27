Nevada AD Finalists From Washington St., Utah, SMU

Athletic officials at the University of Utah, Washington State and SMU are the three finalists to become the next athletic director at the University of Nevada.

School president Marc Johnson announced the three finalists on Wednesday. He hopes to decide before April on a successor to Cary Growth, whose retirement is effective June 30.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the three will have interviews on campus next week:

-- Timothy Leonard, senior associate athletic director at SMU and former vice president for athletics development at Central Florida.

-- John Johnson, senior associate athletic director at Washington State and ex-AD at Weber State.

-- Doug Knuth, senior associate athletic director at Utah and ex-assistant AD at Michigan State.

