Mediterranean Spaghetti Squash

What you need:

2 spaghetti squash, cut in half lengthwise

2 tsp olive oil

3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1/2 inch pieces (or 2 cups already cooked chicken)

½ large yellow onion, diced

1 shallot, diced

4 small or 2 large tomatoes diced and seeded

1/2 cup drained and chopped Kalamata olives (or any pitted olive of your choice)

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 tsp dried oregano

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 lime, squeezed

1/3 cup pine nuts (if you desire)



Directions:

Slice squash in half. Arrange the spaghetti squash halves, cut side down, in a baking pan. Add ½ cup water. Bake 375 degrees for 50 minutes. Or, if you are busy, speed up the process and microwave the squash. Add the squash halves cut side down to the bottom of a shallow, microwave-safe dish (13x9), add ½ cup water. Cover and microwave on high until flesh is tender, about 5-8 minutes.

Meanwhile, over medium heat, add oil, onions and shallots in a large skillet. Add the chicken and cook until browned on all sides, 3-5 minutes, (if using already cooked chicken, skip this step and add the chicken with the tomatoes and seasonings). Add the tomatoes, basil, cilantro and oregano, bring to a simmer about another 5 minutes. Add olives and feta and pine nuts.

Flip the spaghetti squash over and, using a fork, pull the strands from it, making spaghetti-like strands. Move the spaghetti to the end of the boat and make a slight "hole" in the squash half to make room for the filling, then spoon the filling into squash halves. Sprinkle the top of each with more feta cheese.



Serve on a plate instead of in the boat or serve spaghetti squash with traditional marinara and meatballs. Enjoy



