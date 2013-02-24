Nevada Wins Series Finale

With the score tied at one, Kewbey Meyer hit his second home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel the University of Nevada baseball team to a 3-1 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies on Sunday at Peccole Park.

The win was Nevada's third in the four-game series and improved the Pack to 5-3 overall. Northern Illinois fell to 1-7.

Meyer pulled a 3-1 pitch on the inner half of the plate over the right-field fence, just inside the right-field foul pole. The big fly was the biggest hit of a well pitched game by both teams. The sophomore from Waipahu, Hawaii, set a career high in home runs with the blast.

Mark Reece started for the Pack and pitched five and a third, giving up one run and striking out six Huskies. He did not factor into the decision. Northern Illinois starter Alex Klonowski went seven and a third and took the loss, falling to 0-2 on the year. Other than the home run to Meyer, Klonowski allowed only three hits to Nevada.

Pitching two thirds of an inning in relief, Kody Gorden earned his first win of the season and moved to 1-0. Michael Fain, who has been Nevada's closer early in the 2013 season, earned his second save by pitching a scoreless ninth.

Kyle Hunt drove in Nevada's first run in the fifth with a bunt single that scored Scott Kaplan. Six Nevada starters currently hold a batting average of .300 or higher, with Brooks Klein leading the way at .387.

The Wolf Pack is in action next on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Sacramento State at 2 P.M.