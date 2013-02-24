Mi and Hansen Win Again, Nevada Fifth in MW

On Saturday, the University of Nevada swimming and diving team closed out the 2013 Mountain West Championships with one win each from Mengjiao Mi and Stephanie Hansen, finishing in fifth place overall with 390 points.

Mi won for the third time in as many days when she touched the wall first in the longest race of the weekend, the 1,650-yard freestyle. Her winning time of 16.19.32 was also the third finals time that earned her an NCAA B cut.

Hansen added the platform title to the one-meter championship she collected on Wednesday. Her platform score was 270.27. She also won the platform dive at last year's conference event, when Nevada swam as a member of the Western Athletic Conference.

En Tien Huang medaled for the second time in the MW Championships, finishing third with a score of 252.63.

The Wolf Pack lost the battle with UNLV for three points in the Governor's Series presented by NV Energy, which were awarded to the Rebels for coming in fourth in the MW with 444 points. The current score stands at 10.5-7.5 in favor of the Pack.

Other Pack swimmers also finished the event strong, with Gabby Guieb and Yawen Li earning points for the Pack in individual events. Guieb was fifth in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:01.57, while Li finished fifth in the 200-yard breaststroke at 2:12.78. Both top-five finishes earned Nevada 14 points.

The 2013 All-Mountain West team will be announced on Tuesday by the conference.