Mi Sets MW Record in the 500 Free, Nevada Swimming and Diving Wins Two

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – With two wins, including a Mountain West Championship record time from Mengjiao Mi in the 500-yard freestyle, the University of Nevada swimming and diving team moved into second place after two days at the season-ending event.

Nevada's 186 points is second to only San Diego State, who has amassed 291.5 points. The Wolf Pack is also duking it out with UNLV for points in the Governor's Series presented by NV Energy this week. The Rebels are in third place overall with 178 points. The highest finisher among the two teams will earn three points in the multi-sport competition.

Mi continued a brilliant run at conference championships with her 4:43.10 win in the 500. The senior has now won the 500-yard freestyle at the conference event in every season she has swam at Nevada, adding her MW title to three while Nevada swam in the Western Athletic Conference.

The time was good enough to earn her an NCAA B cut.

On the diving board, the Pack went 1-2 in the three-meter event, with juniors En Tien "Grace" Huang and Stephanie Hansen taking the top two spots, respectively. Huang's winning score was 339.30, while Hansen, who won the one-meter event on Wednesday, finished at 337.83. Both divers have qualified for the Zone E Diving Championships in the three-meter discipline.

Huang won the WAC Diver of the Year Award last season and narrowly missed a spot in the NCAA Championships after a strong performance at zones. Finishing ninth in Zone E, she was the first alternate at the NCAA's. She was named the MW Diver of the Week three times this season.

In addition to Nevada's wins, Yawen Li swam an NCAA B cut qualifying time in the 200 IM, finishing seventh in the conference at 2:01.57.

Day three will begin with preliminary events at 11 a.m.

University of Nevada Athletics Media Release

2/21/2013