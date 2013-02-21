Chicken Eggplant Polenta Antipasto

Recipe adapted by Steve Schroeder

Owner Reno Street Food

Serves 4

What you need

1 Roll Polenta (premade roll)

1 eggplant

½ red onion

1 pear

Goat cheese

Fresh basil

1 red bell pepper

½ pound shredded chicken (much easier with already cooked rotisserie chicken)

1 tbsp olive oil

Garnish with cilantro, parsley, basil



Basil Cilantro vinaigrette

¼ cup white balsamic vinegar

½ cup olive oil

1 bunch fresh cilantro

1 bunch fresh basil



Preparation

Slice the eggplant ½ inch thick pieces. Place rounds on parchment paper on a baking pan. Place in oven at 400 degrees for 5-7 minutes. When done remove from oven, let cool. Slice the polenta in ¾ inch thick rounds. I recommend purchasing the polenta at the store in a premade roll. (You can make your own polenta. Purchase polenta by the box, see recipe on the back of the box, make ½ inch to ¾ inch thick 2-3 inch wide rounds.) Place the polenta rounds in a pan with the olive oil and cook on medium heat for 5-7 minutes to gain a light brown crust. Remove polenta rounds from pan and set on a paper towel to cool.

Basil cilantro vinaigrette

Add vinegar and olive oil to food processor and blend. Add cilantro and basil and blend until liquid.

Building the dish

On a plate, add polenta, eggplant, thin slice onion, thin slice pear, goat cheese, fresh basil leaf, thin sliced red bell pepper, add shredded chicken, garnish. Repeat the process. Drizzle vinaigrette over the dish. Serve. Enjoy.



Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

