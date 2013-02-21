Nevada Wins One, Sets 800-Free Relay School Record - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Swimming and Diving Wins One, Sets 800-Free Relay School Record

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Stephanie Hansen took the title in the one-meter diving event and the Nevada 800-yard freestyle relay team set the school record on Wednesday, putting the University of Nevada in fifth place after day one of the Mountain West Swimming and Diving championships with 81 total points.

"It was great to see Stephanie take the title in the one meter," head coach Abby Steketee said. "We also had great splits in the 200-yard medley relay and raced well in the 800."

Hansen's winning total of 306.99 was good enough to beat New Mexico sophomore Michole Timm, who finished second with a score of 305.64. En Tien "Grace" Huang finished eighth with a score of 269.94.

Nevada's record-setting foursome in the 800-free relay consisted of Mengjiao Mi, Michelle Forman, Yawen Li and Andrea Kostecki. The team posted a time of 7:18.91 and bested the old Nevada record by more than six seconds.

San Diego State leads the team scoring through day one with 93 points through three events, only 12 ahead of the Wolf Pack. The Aztecs set an all-time Mountain West record to win the women's 200-yard medley relay, clocking an NCAA-A qualifying time of 1:37.93. They also took the title in the 800-free relay at 7:10.65.

UNLV and New Mexico are currently tied for second with 84 points each, followed closely by Boise State in fourth with 82.  Nevada is followed by Fresno State (77), Wyoming (65), Colorado State (51) and Air Force (46).

Day two events begin with the 500-yard freestyle preliminaries at 9 a.m. The finals competition starts at 4:30 p.m. with the 400-yard medley relay. The 2013 MW Women's Swimming & Diving Championships conclude Saturday, February 23.

Live results, team scores, photo galleries and more information from the meet is available through the MW Championship Central page at http://www.themwc.com/champ/swim-champ-2013.html.

University of Nevada Athletics Media Release
2/20/2013

