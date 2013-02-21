Nevada Women's Basketball Stuns Fresno State, 60-54

FRESNO, Calif. – The University of Nevada women's basketball team snapped a nine game skid with a 60-54 win over Fresno State Wednesday night at the Save Mart Center.

With the win, Nevada improves to (7-17, 2-9 MW) on the season while Fresno State drops to (17-8, 9-3 MW). The win total matches the team's 2011-12 finish. The victory also snaps a 13 game losing streak to the Bulldogs. Nevada's last victory over Fresno State took place on Jan. 25, 2007. The team's last win came in a 67-54 win against Air Force at home on Jan. 9

"I'm just extremely happy for my team and staff," head coach Jane Albright said. "They stuck together and worked hard throughout our tough stretch. Our team defense held Fresno State to 28 percent shooting tonight. That was a key stat in the outcome. Our guard play was outstanding tonight on both ends. Our post players stepped up as well. It was a great team win and we will build off of it."

Fresno State opened the game with a slim 6-4 lead over Nevada. Sophomore Aja Johnson tied the game at 12-12 on a nice assist in the lane by Mimi Mungedi with 11:40 on the clock. Johnson's bucket on the team's following possession gave the Wolf Pack a 14-12 lead. A basket by Bulldogs forward Alex Sheedy broke a 19-19 tie with seven minutes to go in the half. Junior Danika Sharp converted a rare four-point play to give Nevada a 27-23 lead. Fresno State guard Ki-Ki Moore responded with four quick points to tie the game at 27-27. The two teams entered halftime with a tied score of 29-29. Sharp led Nevada with seven first half points. The Wolf Pack shot an impressive 50 percent from the field in the opening half to 32.4 percent for Fresno State.

A jump shot by Brennan gave the Wolf Pack a 37-35 lead at the 15:26 mark. Aja Johnson's four consecutive points supplied Nevada a 48-43 lead with seven minutes left in the game. Danika Sharp's made jumper extended the lead to 55-47 with 3:28 on the clock. Fresno State cut the deficit to three at 57-54 with a layup and free throw by Moore with 1:25 to go. Nevada came up with several key defensive rebounds and knocked down free throws to secure the 60-54 win.

Danika Sharp led all scorers with 21 points. Chanelle Brennan finished the game with 16 points, eight rebounds, and three steals. Aja Johnson added eight points and three rebounds off of the bench. Nevada finished the game shooting 48.1 percent from the field while Fresno State shot 28.4 percent. Arielle Wideman had five points, six rebounds, and four steals.

Nevada will return home to Lawlor Events Center to face San Diego State Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.

University of Nevada Athletics Media Release

2/20/2013