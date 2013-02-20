Nevada Men Lose to Fresno State in Overtime Tuesday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Men Lose to Fresno State in Overtime Tuesday

Nevada Release
2/19/2013
 
 

Nevada is 12-13, 3-8 in the Mountain West after falling 69-64 in overtime to Fresno State (9-16, 3-9 MW) tonight. 

Nevada is 10-5 at home.

The loss snapped a five-game win streak by the Pack versus Fresno State.

The Wolf Pack is 0-2 in overtime games.

Deonte Burton led the Pack in scoring with 12 points.  It was the 15th time Burton topped the team in scoring, 21st time he scored in double figures and 12th consecutive game he reached double digits.

Marqueze Coleman tied his career-high with 11 points.

Jordan Burris scored in double figures for the eighth time finishing with 10 points. Jerry Evans, Jr. and Malik Story led the Pack in rebounding with six tonight.  Evans has topped the Pack in rebounding a team-high nine times.  In eight of 11 MW games he has led the team in rebounding.

Burton and Story have started all 92 games of their careers in the Pack backcourt.

Fourth-year head coach David Carter is 74-52 at Nevada. Nevada plays at San Diego State on Saturday at 3 p.m. PT.  The game will air nationally on the NBC Sports Network. 

