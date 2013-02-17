Nevada Drops 6-3 Game To Kansas

The University of Nevada (1-2) baseball team lost 6-3 to Kansas (2-1) on Sunday afternoon at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Ariz. The Jayhawks have won two of the first three games in the four-game series to improve to 2-1. The Wolf Pack is 1-2.

The Pack led 3-2 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning but the Jayhawks sent eight players to the plate and three scored giving KU the 5-3 lead. The last two runs scored with two out. Kansas added an insurance run in the eighth to make the final score 6-3.

Nevada got back-to-back triples from right field Brooks Klein and third baseman Austin Byler in the first to take an early 1-0 advantage. Center fielder Jameson Rowe doubled and scored in the third to make it 2-0.

KU scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to tie the game at two. Rowe reached on a two-base error in the seventh inning and scored his second run of the game on first baseman Kewby Meyer's single to give the Pack a 3-2 lead. The Jayhawks then scored the final four runs of the game.

Tom Jameson (0-1) suffered the loss allowing five runs on six hits in six innings on the mound. Jordan Piche' (1-0) pitched 2.1 innings of shutout relief to earn the victory.

Meyer (3-for-5, RBI) led the Pack with three hits and drove in a run. Rowe (2-for-5,2R) and Klein (2-for-5,R) had two hits each. Rowe scored twice and Klein accounted for the Pack's third run of the game.

Jordan Dreiling (2-for-4,RBI), Dakota Smith (2-for-4,R,RBI), Michael Suiter (2-for-4,R,RBI) and Jacob Boylan (2-for-3,2R) had two hits each for KU. Six different Jayhawk hitters drove in a run.

The final game of the series is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. PT.