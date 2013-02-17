Nevada Drops 6-3 Game To Kansas - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Drops 6-3 Game To Kansas

Posted: Updated:

 

The University of Nevada (1-2) baseball team lost 6-3 to  Kansas (2-1) on Sunday afternoon at Hohokam Stadium in Mesa, Ariz.  The Jayhawks have won two of the first three games in the four-game series to improve to 2-1.  The Wolf Pack is 1-2.

 The Pack led 3-2 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning but the Jayhawks sent eight players to the plate and three scored giving KU the 5-3 lead.  The last two runs scored with two out.  Kansas added an insurance run in the eighth to make the final score 6-3.

 Nevada got back-to-back triples from right field Brooks Klein and third baseman Austin Byler in the first to take an early 1-0 advantage.  Center fielder Jameson Rowe doubled and scored in the third to make it 2-0.

 KU scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to tie the game at two.  Rowe reached on a two-base error in the seventh inning and scored his second run of the game on first baseman Kewby Meyer's single to give the Pack a 3-2 lead.  The Jayhawks then scored the final four runs of the game.

 Tom Jameson (0-1) suffered the loss allowing five runs on six hits in six innings on the mound.  Jordan Piche' (1-0) pitched 2.1 innings of shutout relief to earn the victory.

 Meyer (3-for-5, RBI) led the Pack with three hits and drove in a run.  Rowe (2-for-5,2R) and Klein (2-for-5,R) had two hits each.  Rowe scored twice and Klein accounted for the Pack's third run of the game.

 Jordan Dreiling (2-for-4,RBI), Dakota Smith (2-for-4,R,RBI), Michael Suiter (2-for-4,R,RBI) and Jacob Boylan (2-for-3,2R) had two hits each for KU.  Six different Jayhawk hitters drove in a run.

 The final game of the series is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. PT.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.